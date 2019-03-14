GSV posts Q4 NII, to change to internally managed structure

GSV Capital (NASDAQ:GSVC) Q4 net investment income of $1.7M, or 8 cents per share compares with net investment loss of $3.6M, or 17 cents, in the year-ago quarter.

GSV also says it will to switch to an internally managed fund structure, as part of its effort to enhance shareholder value through lower the company's fee structure, executing an extending a shareholder repurchase program, and reducing operating expenses.

Net asset value per share of $9.89 at Dec. 31, 2018 rose from $9.64 at Dec. 31, 2017.

