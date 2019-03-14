Nanometrics launches $80M buyback

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) has announced an $80M share repurchase program.

That follows an earlier $50M plan that was completed early last year.

The company's confident in growth and committed to returning capital, says Chairman Bruce Rhine: “We continue to have a strong balance sheet and have generated $96 million in free cash flows over the past year. We believe the company has the financial position to invest for future growth, as well as fund this $80M stock repurchase program."

On Dec. 29, the company had $152M in liquidity and about 24.4M shares outstanding.