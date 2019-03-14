WSJ: Stagwell taking minority stake in MDC Partners; Penn to become CEO

Stagwell Group will buy a minority stake in MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) for $100M, and Stagwell's Mark Penn -- an ad industry veteran and ex-adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton -- will become CEO, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That confirms reports of both actions from last week.

MDCA is jumping after hours, up 15.8% .

Penn is replacing Scott Kauffman, and will also join the board.

Stagwell's stake could allow it to control about 30% of MDC; it's buying $50M in class A shares at an 18% premium to 30-day average closing price, and $50M for convertible preferred shares with a $5 conversion price.