Environmental review could delay Carlyle oil export project 18 months

Carlyle Group's (NASDAQ:CG) $1B Texas Gulf coast deepwater crude export project faces a delay of as much as 18 months after regulators called for a full environmental review, Reuters reports.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has recommended a full environmental impact statement for the project to dredge the Corpus Christi ship channel to a depth of 75 ft. from 47 ft. currently, which could push back CG's plan to expand a pathway for fully loaded supertankers until early 2022, Port Authority Sean Strawbridge says.

CG, which faces contract penalties if it is unable to fully load supertankers at its dock by late 2021, still hopes to convince regulators to streamline the environmental review and believes the necessary dredging could be completed in 6-8 months after permits are received.