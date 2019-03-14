Plug Power +9% after B. Riley FBR awards Buy rating

Plug Power (PLUG +8.6% ) surges to a 52-week high after B. Riley FBR resumes coverage with a Buy rating and $3.50 price target, citing several potential catalysts to grow the company's core material handling business, expand into newer opportunities and provide material cost down opportunities.

Riley likes PLUG's opportunities to secure a global distribution agreement with a well-capitalized, integrated solutions provider to expand customer reach in Europe, Asia-Pacific and certain Latin American countries, and establish a joint venture or partnership with one of the major industrial gas companies to secure a stable supply of hydrogen and drive down cost per kilogram.

The firm arrives at its $3.50 price target by applying a ~3x revenue multiple to its 2019 GAAP revenue estimate of $235M, justifying the multiple due to PLUG's dominant position in North America, its substantial number of units deployed vs. competitors and limited competition.