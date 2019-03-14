Tesla Model Y Event - Live updates

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is hosting a live event tonight at its design studio in Hawthorne, California to introduce the Model Y.

9:30 p.m. - Heading into the event, details on the Model Y are fairly light. Tesla has said the Model Y will share about 75% of its parts with the Model 3, while Elon Musk tweeted last week that it will cost about 10% more than the Model 3.

9:30 p.m. - The festivities are scheduled to start at 11:30 p.m. ET. Check this page later for live updates, including the when and the where on Model Y production.