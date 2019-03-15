Strong end to week for Asian stocks

Asian equities finished the week on a strong note, with the Nikkei closing up 0.8% and Shanghai 1.1% higher , as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wrapped up the National People’s Congress in Beijing.

He said the country will stick to its current economic support strategy as it faces new pressures on growth.

A dovish view was also seen in Japan, as the BOJ left its monetary stimulus program unchanged after downgrading its assessment of exports, factory output and overseas economies.

