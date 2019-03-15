IEA warns of Venezuela oil disruptions

A nationwide power failure in Venezuela could trigger "serious disruption" to the oil market, according to the IEA, but OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia should have the means to offset any further production woes in Caracas.

Until recently, the IEA said Venezuela's oil production had stabilized at around 1.2M barrels per day. That's also the size of the output cuts agreed by OPEC countries and some non-OPEC producers.

Crude futures +0.3% to $58.77/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI