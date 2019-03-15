Rhetoric heats up between Apple and Spotify

"Spotify wouldn’t be the business they are today without the App Store ecosystem, but now they’re leveraging their scale to avoid contributing to maintaining that ecosystem for the next generation of app entrepreneurs. We think that’s wrong," Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) said in a statement.

Spotify's (NYSE:SPOT) complaint with the EU, filed earlier this week, centers around a 30% fee Apple charges most in-app purchases made through the App Store.

Spotify says the costs make it impossible to keep its prices competitive with Apple Music.