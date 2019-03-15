Futures point to opening gains

This week has so far seen a 500 point rise in the DJIA, and futures are tagging on another 80 points to the index.

It's also been a big week for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, with both pointing to gains of 0.4% at the open.

Chinese state media reported overnight that Washington and Beijing were making "concrete progress" on the text of their trade pact, while President Trump said Beijing has been "very responsible and very reasonable" in their talks.

Oil is up 0.2% at $58.73/bbl, gold is 0.6% higher at $1302/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.62%.

