BioScrip and Option Care Enterprises to merge

Biocrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) and home infusion services provider Option Care Enterprises have agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the deal, BIOS will issue new shares to Option Care's shareholder, owned by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA). Both will own 80% of the combined company with Bioscrip owning 20%.

Option Care CEO John Rademacher will lead the new company while CFO Mike Shapiro will head finance. Bioscrip President & CEO Daniel Greenleaf will serve as a special advisor to the board.

BIOS will resume trading at 7:30 am ET.

The companies will host a conference call this morning at 9:00 am ET to discuss the tie-up.