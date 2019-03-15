Raymond James gets bullish on AT&T

Raymond James upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) from Market Perform to Outperform with the PT set at $34, implying a 12% upside.

Earlier this week, AT&T confirmed DirecTV Now changes that included higher prices and CFO John Stephens provided a guidance update that expected WarnerMedia to be stronger in the second half of the year.

AT&T shares are up 0.9% pre-market to $30.28.

Update with color from the upgrade:

Analyst Frank Louthan cites the positive outlook for earnings growth and de-levering over the next 12 months. He sees longer-term investors benefiting from the 6.7% dividend yield.

The analyst does expect sub losses at DirecTV Now as the slimmed down packages improve profitability but make it harder to attract subscribers.

