Ladenburg Thalmann +2.1% after posting Q4 profit

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NYSEMKT:LTS) rises 2.1% in premarket trading after Q4 net income, excluding the effect of adopting ASC 606, of $0.5M, or break-even on a per share basis, compares with a loss of $1.8M, or 1 cent per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 GAAP EPS of 1 cent came in-line with the consensus estimate.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $29.1M jumped 56% from $18.7M in the year-ago period.

Q4 revenue, excluding ASC 606, of $393.5M rose 14% from $344.0M in the year-ago period.

Client assets under management of $166.4B at Jan. 31, 2019 increases from $158.6B at Dec. 31, 2018.

