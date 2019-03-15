KeyBanc ups Amazon on "accelerating profitability"

KeyBanc upgrades Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) from Sector Weight to Overweight with a $2,100 price target, implying a nearly 25% upside.

The firm says Amazon is "pivoting to a company with accelerating profitability" as it takes a "number of operational moves" to improve core retail profits, which could drive mid-term earnings above consensus.

Example operational moves: Shuttering the pop-up kiosks and pursuing a mid-market grocery business.

KeyBanc thinks AWS and advertising could boost margins by $100B and significantly expand margins.