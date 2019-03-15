South African court blocks union bid for industry-wide mining strike

The Johannesburg Labor Court in South Africa has rejected a request by the AMCU platinum and gold sector union to hold an industry-wide strike, miners Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPF) and Lonmin (OTC:LNMIF) say.

AMCU has been on strike at Sibanye-Stillwater's (NYSE:SBGL) gold operations since mid-November in a pay dispute and wanted to extend the strike to at least 11 other mining firms including Anglo American's gold and platinum operations and Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY).

SBGL has said it could cut nearly 6K jobs at its gold mining operations in a potential restructuring plan, citing rising costs for labor and electricity.