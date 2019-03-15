Facebook's tech detects non-consensual intimate images

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announces new detection technology and an online resource hub that will help stop the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

In a blog post, the company says it can now use machine learning and AI to detect photos or videos with near nude images that are shared without permission before any user reports the violation.

A specially-trained Community Operations team member will then review the content and, if a violation is found, remove the content and deactivate the account.