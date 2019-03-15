Karyopharm up 17% premarket on extension of review period for selinexor

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is up 17% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has extended the review period 90 days for its marketing application seeking approval for selinexor, combined with dexamethasone, for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior lines of therapy and whose cancer has not responded to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent and one anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

The new action date is July 6.

On February 26, an FDA advisory committee voted to delay its vote on the application until it reviewed the results from the Phase 3 BOSTON study.