Restoration Robotics +47% on merger with Venus Concept

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Venus Concept Ltd. have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction. The merger is expected to close in Q3.

Under the terms of the transaction, Restoration Robotics and Venus Concept shareholders will own ~15% and 85% of the combined company, respectively.

EW Healthcare Partners has committed to lead a $21M equity investment, priced at $0.825/share, in the combined common.

Additionally, Fred Moll and InterWest Partners previously funded a $5M convertible note into Restoration Robotics which will convert into the combined company’s common stock.

Concurrently, the Company anticipates effecting a reverse stock split. The Company expects to have ~283.2M shares outstanding (or ~18.9M shares outstanding after giving effect to an anticipated 1-for-15 reverse stock split).