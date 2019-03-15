Eni targets €2B EBIT, bigger buybacks in long-term strategy update

Eni (NYSE:E) unveils a four-year stock buyback program with an initial allocation of €400M this year and a 3.6% increase in its dividend to €0.86/share in 2019.

The company anticipates another €400M in buybacks during 2020-22 in a $60-$65/bbl Brent scenario or €800M in a scenario where Brent is above $65/bbl.

Eni targets €2B in EBIT and 2.5B barrels of new resources by drilling 140 exploration wells by the end of the plan period, and expects production to grow by 3.5%/year over the plan and beyond thanks to the ramp-up and startup of new projects and the large inventory of future FIDs based on 3B barrels of reserves.

The company also pledges to cut down on flaring, reduce methane leaks and plant giant forests in Africa as it seeks to lower greenhouse gas emissions in its exploration and production business to “net zero” by 2030.