Oracle guides weak Q4, gets downgrade

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) provides a downside Q4 outlook with the strengthening dollar posing an up to 3% headwind to total revenue with a -$0.03 impact on EPS.

Q4 EPS is expected from $1.05 to $1.09 or $1.08 to $1.12 in constant currency (consensus: $1.05). Revenue forecast is from $11.03B to $11.26B (consensus: $11.17B).

BMO downgrades Oracle from Outperform to Market Perform..

The firm "modestly" lowers its FY20 estimates. BMO thinks Oracle can sustain a roughly 2% CC revenue growth, but the firm is "dubious" that ORCL can improve revenue growth rates.

With the current valuation, BMO sees the risk-reward as balanced and steps to the sidelines.

Oracle shares are down 3.5% pre-market.

Previously: Oracle reports Q3 beats (March 14)