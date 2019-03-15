Oracle guides weak Q4, gets downgrade

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) provides a downside Q4 outlook with the strengthening dollar posing an up to 3% headwind to total revenue with a -$0.03 impact on EPS.
Q4 EPS is expected from $1.05 to $1.09 or $1.08 to $1.12 in constant currency (consensus: $1.05). Revenue forecast is from $11.03B to $11.26B (consensus: $11.17B).
BMO downgrades Oracle from Outperform to Market Perform..
The firm "modestly" lowers its FY20 estimates. BMO thinks Oracle can sustain a roughly 2% CC revenue growth, but the firm is "dubious" that ORCL can improve revenue growth rates.
With the current valuation, BMO sees the risk-reward as balanced and steps to the sidelines.
Oracle shares are down 3.5% pre-market.
Previously: Oracle reports Q3 beats (March 14)
