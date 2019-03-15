Achieve Life Sciences up 83% on advancement of cytisinicline

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) is up 83% premarket on robust volume following its update on smoking cessation med cytisinicline.

The Phase 2b ORCA-1 study is now fully enrolled with 254 participants who will be randomized to receive either 1.5 mg, 3.0 mg of cytisinicline or placebo over 25 days. The primary endpoint is the reduction in the number of cigarettes smoked during the treatment period. Topline data should be available mid-year.

A previous study showed a significant effect on smoking cessation.

The FDA has also signed off on including children under the age of 12 who smoke in the adolescent age group.