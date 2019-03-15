Soleno up 44% premarket on continuation of DCCR study

Thinly traded nano cap Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) is up 44% premarket on robust volume in response to the continuation of its Phase 3 clinical trial, DESTINY, evaluating diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR) in patients with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a Fast Track-designated indication in the U.S. and Orphan Drug indication in the U.S. and Europe. The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board recommended that the study continue without modification, further supporting DCCR's safety profile.

The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in hyperphagia score at week 13 (hyperphagia is an abnormally increased appetite that results in excessive eating and obesity).

The company adds that patients who have completed treatment in DESTINY continue to roll over into a nine-month open-label extension study.