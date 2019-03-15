Kirkland's -15% after guidance limps in

Shares of Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) are down 14.65% after the retailer's full-year guidance arrives in below expectations.

Kirkland's expects revenue growth of 0% to +2% vs. +2.5% consensus and EPS of $0.15 to $0.30 vs. $0.40 consensus. The full year earnings projection assumes a tax rate of approximately 25% compared to a rate of 35% in FY18.

CEO update: "While we made progress in key operational areas in 2018, we are disappointed with our overall performance and believe we need to accelerate the pace of change within the organization. We are taking meaningful steps to further transform the business to address ongoing changes in home décor retailing."

Previously: Kirkland's EPS in-line, misses on revenue (March 15)