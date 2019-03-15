BMO likes Amgen and Gilead in premarket analyst action

Agilent (NYSE:A) initiated with Buy rating and $92 (14% upside) price target at UBS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) initiated with Outperform rating and $228 (21% upside) at BMO.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) initiated with Neutral rating and $14 (1% upside) price target at UBS. Shares up 5% premarket.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) initiated with Outperform rating and $78 (20%) price target at BMO. Shares up 1% premarket.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) initiated with Outperform rating and $22 (73% upside) price target at Raymond James. Shares up 1% premarket.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) initiated with Buy rating and $24 (75% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) initiated with Outperform rating and $40 (44% upside) price target at Raymond James.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) initiated with Neutral rating and $42 (6% upside) price target at UBS.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) resumed with Buy rating and $21 (104% upside) price target at Jefferies. Shares down 8% premarket on withdrawal of Rolontis application in U.S.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) downgraded to Outperform (from Strong Buy) with a $17.50 (10% upside) price target at Raymond James.