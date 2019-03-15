Nyrstar -10% as restructuring to bring 'very substantial' shareholder dilution

Nrystar (OTC:NYRSF) shares are 10% lower in Europe after the company said its continuing capital restructure will involve a debt-for-equity swap to bondholders, resulting in a "very substantial dilution" for shareholders.

Nyrstar says negotiations with stakeholders over a combined €850M ($961M) of debt repayments due this September and in 2024 are "constructive" and have led to the deferral of €31.6M in interest coupons due today.

This is the first public acknowledgement from the zinc producer that shareholders, including top shareholder Trafigura, will be affected by the restructuring.