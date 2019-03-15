Morgan Stanley transfers feeder fund business to iCapital Network

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will transfer its alternative investments feeder fund business to iCapital Network, making iCapital the exclusive feeder fund service provider for Morgan Stanley's Wealth Management Alternative Investments Group.

The unit being transferred consists of ~115 investment vehicles across of range of investment strategies. Following the transaction, iCapital wills service ~$40B in private fund assets for more than 100,000 underlying accounts.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

As part of the transaction, iCapital will offer positions to a group of Morgan Stanley employees who currently support alternative investment feeder fund oversight.

Morgan Stanley rises 0.3% in premarket trading.

