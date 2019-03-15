Nucor -3% after forecasting Q1 earnings below expectations

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) -3.1% pre-market after issuing below consensus guidance for Q1 EPS of $1.45-$1.50 vs. $1.62 analyst consensus estimate; EPS was $2.07 in Q4 and $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

NUE expects Q1 earnings in the steel mills segment to decline from Q4 2018 due primarily to lower average selling prices and margins in the sheet mill group.

But the company believes sheet pricing "reached the low point" during Q1 and says it is encouraged by the impact of recent price increases.