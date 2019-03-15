LNG Canada second phase to be decided by 2025, CEO says

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and its partners building the LNG Canada liquefied natural gas export terminal in western Canada will decide by 2025 whether to double its capacity to 28M mt/year of LNG, says project chief Andy Calitz.

The $31B LNG Canada last October became the first major Canadian project in five years to be approved, with first exports planned for 2025.

Calitz says a final investment decision on phase 2 will happen before the plant’s initial production starts.

Shell’s partners in LNG Canada are Malaysia’s Petronas, PetroChina (NYSE:PTR), Korea Gas and Japan’s Mitsubishi.