Activision +1.8% as Piper says valuation looks attractive

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is up 1.8% premarket after Piper Jaffray suggests investors look at "chipping away" at a position after recent declines.

The stock is down nearly 50% over six months and "investors should be 'kicking the tires' given an improving setup in late '19 and 2020," writes analyst Michael Olson, who sees a low bar on guidance and many reasons for optimism aside from valuation, including refocus on key franchises and potential E3 announcements around a mobile take on Call of Duty. (h/t Bloomberg)

Piper is Overweight on the stock with a price target of $52, implying 20% upside.