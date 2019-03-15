Cree sells Lighting Products for $310M

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) will sell its Lighting Products business unit to Ideal Industries for about $310M before tax impacts.

Cree expects to receive an initial cash payment of $225M with the potential for targeted earn-out payments of about $85M over a 12-month period that starts two years after the transaction closes.

Guidance update: Q3 revenue from continuing operations is expected between $271M and $277M with Wolfspeed sales of $139M to $141M and LED sales of $132M to $136M.

Non-GAAP gross margin expected at 36% and EPS from $0.14 to $0.18.

Cree will hold a call on Monday at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the sale and guidance update with a webcast available here.