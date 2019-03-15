Ennis to acquire assets of Integrated Print & Graphics

Ennis (EBF) announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has entered into a Letter of Intent to acquire the assets of Integrated Print & Graphics in South Elgin, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

Integrated Print & Graphics does about $20M in sales annually.

The Ennis subsidiary, operating under the IPG brand and name, will lease the current facility from the current owner for several years with options to renew.

Ennis expects to sign and close the Asset Purchase Agreement effective the close of business March 16th, 2019.