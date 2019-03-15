Pareteum +3.1% on $17M in new contracts

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) is 3.1% higher out of today's open after announcing $17M in early March contracts from 10 new customers.

Those include a cloud communications platform and connectivity services deal for a European mobile virtual network operator; a cloud communications platform for a U.S. provider of connected wearable devices; a short message service solution for a global SMS provider in Hong Kong; and an SMS solution for a digital agency based in West Africa.

"We are seeing a fantastic response to our enhanced and expanded offering across all sectors," says Chief Revenue Officer Rob Mumby.