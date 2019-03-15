Eaton Vance's Szczurowski sees market misinterpreting the Fed

Eaton Vance Management's Andrew Szczurowski sees factors supporting U.S. government bonds--i.e., trade wars and disappointing economic data--starting to fade in H2 2019.

The money manager whose government bond fund has outperformed 97% of peers in the past three years says he doesn't think the Fed is quite done raising rates, Bloomberg reports.

He sees one or two rate hikes this year, then three more "for the cycle itself," and says "it's not unreasonable" for 2-year Treasury yields to increase toward 3% by the end of this year.

2-year Treasury yield is down 2 basis points to 2.44% on Friday 9:30 AM ET.

As a result, he's underweight duration and, instead of government bonds, is investing in U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities, which he thinks can fare better than Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

ETFs: MBB, VMBS, MBG, GNMA, MBSD, JMBS, LGOV