Open-label study affirms treatment benefit of Actelion's Opsumit

Preliminary results from an open-label Phase 4 study, REPAIR, evaluating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.6% ) unit Actelion Pharmaceuticals' OPSUMIT (macitentan) in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) showed a treatment benefit as measured by cardiac MRI, a first according to the company. The data are being presented at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session in New Orleans.

The study demonstrated that macitentan improved right ventricular (RV) function, including a reversal of RV remodeling and reduced pulmonary vascular resistance, determined by cardiac MRI and right heart catheterization.

The FDA approved OPSUMIT in October 2013 for PAH.