Stocks start higher to extend weekly gains

Stocks look to extend strong gains in a week that has seen the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each rise more than 2% so far while the Dow has added 1%; Dow +0.2% , S&P +0.3% and Nasdaq +0.6% .

Boosting sentiment today, China's Premier Li said his country will use reserve requirements and interest rates to support the slowing economy, and chatter continues that the U.S. and China continue to make progress on trade talks.

European bourses are broadly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.7% while Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.9% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite +1% .

In the U.S., Boeing -0.9% after saying it will pause deliveries of its 737 MAX jetliner, and a U.S. Air Force official raised concerns about the company’s KC-46A aerial refueling tanker program; also, Facebook -2.8% following the departure of its Chief Product Officer.

Among the S&P sectors, materials ( +0.5% ), consumer discretionary ( +0.4% ) and information technology ( +0.4% ) top the early leaderboard while communication services ( -0.2% ) and energy ( -0.1% ) lag.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down 2 bps to 2.43% and the 10-year yield 4 bps lower at 2.59%; the U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 96.66.