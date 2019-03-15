Kandi gains after earnings

Kandi Technologies (KNDI +1.6% ) says revenue increased 9.4% in 2019 to $112M.

Gross margin was up 41% to $20.2M to rep 18.0% of sales.

Kandi reduced its operating loss for the year to $1.6M from $26.1M in 2017.

Looking ahead, Kandi says it aims to produce and sell 20K EVs in 2019 and obtain the approval of its application for a manufacturing license from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to become an official EV manufacturing enterprise with "dual production licenses." Management also notes that Kandi EV models are now eligible in the U.S. for up to $7.5K in federal tax credits in 2019 and 2020.

Previously: Kandi Technologies reports FY results (March 15)