Stronger than expected oil demand to push Brent above $70, Goldman says

Higher oil demand coupled with declining production and supply cuts should push Brent crude past $70/bbl in the near term, Goldman Sachs says.

Global oil demand grew by 1.55M bbl/day in January alone, a strong result despite a tough comparison with high consumption a year ago, Goldman says, forecasting demand to rise by nearly 2M bbl/day in Q1 vs. its earlier guidance for growth of 1.1M bbl/day.

"We continue to believe that ongoing macro and oil demand concerns are overdone," the firm says.

Meanwhile, supply losses in 2019 are large with OPEC producers exceeding their cut commitment and on accelerating declines in Venezuelan output.

Goldman warns that strong demand does create one key risk to the oil price rally: Rising prices could prompt one of Pres. Trump's now infamous OPEC tweets.

Currently, Brent -1.1% to $66.50/bbl, WTI -0.8% to $58.14/bbl.

