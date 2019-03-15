Medley Capital, Medley Management meetings delayed again

Medley Capital (MCC -0.3% ), Sierra Income, and Medley Management (MDLY -1.9% ) delay again their meetings for shareholders to vote on the companies mergers.

The postponement comes after a Delaware court found that MCC directors breached their fiduciary duties in entering into the proposed merger, according to a regulatory finding.

The court also denies plaintiffs' requests to stop the proposed merger and to force a "shopping process."

The companies expect to adjourn the meetings to March 29.

