Fuel Tech +7% post Q4 revenue beat

Fuel Tech (FTEK +7.4% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 18.2% Y/Y to $15.8M, with Air Pollution Control segment revenues of $10.54M (+11.5% Y/Y) and FUEL CHEM segment revenues of $5.28M (+34.6% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 470 bps to 37.3%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 116.3% Y/Y to $1.21M and Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 346 bps to 7.6%.

SG&A expenses were $4.78M (-2.3% Y/Y), or 30.2% of revenues, down by 630 bps.

Capital projects backlog was at $12.4M ($11M domestic), as of December 31, 2018.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.93M, compared to cash used $3.57M a year ago.

Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted of $18.06M, as of December 31, 2018.

Fuel Tech has commenced the process of suspending operations in China and expect that it will be completed by the end of Q2 2019. For FY18 Beijing Fuel Tech generated an operating loss of $1.9M and revenues of just $3M.

