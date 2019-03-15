Semis gain on bottom call, NAND orders

Semis gain after Broadcom called for a bottom in the semi business in Q2 and Lam Research (LRCX +5.6% ) received a Citi target bump from $177 to $215 citing a recent pickup in NAND equipment orders.

On the move: Ichor (ICHR +6.5% ), MKS Instruments (MKSI +5.9% ), STMicroelectronics (STM +5.4% ), Ultra Clean (UCTT +5.2% ), Applied Materials (AMAT +4.4% ), Skyworks (SWKS +4.3% ), Micron (MU +2.9% ), Lumentum (LITE +4.1% ), Nvidia (NVDA +2.8% ).

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 3.3% .

