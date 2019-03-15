Tech | On the Move

Semis gain on bottom call, NAND orders

|About: Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)|By:, SA News Editor

Semis gain after Broadcom called for a bottom in the semi business in Q2 and Lam Research (LRCX +5.6%) received a Citi target bump from $177 to $215 citing a recent pickup in NAND equipment orders.

On the move: Ichor (ICHR +6.5%), MKS Instruments (MKSI +5.9%), STMicroelectronics (STM +5.4%), Ultra Clean (UCTT +5.2%), Applied Materials (AMAT +4.4%), Skyworks (SWKS +4.3%), Micron (MU +2.9%), Lumentum (LITE +4.1%), Nvidia (NVDA +2.8%).

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 3.3%.

Related semi ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH

