More on Hydrogenics Q4 results

Hydrogenics (HYGS -4.1% ) reports Q4 revenue of $10.5M, down 47% Y/Y, reflecting higher shipments of electrolyzers for certain projects during Q4 2017, along with the negative impact in 2018 from delayed customer orders against the Company’s existing fuel cell backlog for the Chinese market.

The company had order backlog of $132.7M.

Gross margin declined from 28.7% to 18.3% principally due to lower orders delivered and, within OnSite Generation, one-time charges for inventory obsolescence and project warranty accruals on prior-year projects.

Reports adj. EBITDA loss of $2.8M as compared to income of $0.18M.

The company anticipates top-line growth in 2019, despite if China-related trade issues.

Previously: Hydrogenics misses by $0.03, beats on revenue(March 15)