Morgan Stanley resumes Sirius XM at Equal Weight, likes Liberty Sirius

Morgan Stanley has resumed coverage of Sirius XM and Liberty Sirius, with a positive boost.

Sirius XM (SIRI +0.2% ) is up to Equal Weight from Restricted, with analyst Benjamin Swinburne putting a $6.50 price target on. That implies 5.9% upside from current pricing.

The firm's more bullish on Liberty's tracking stock, resuming Liberty Sirius (NASDAQ:LSXMA) at Overweight, with a $51 price target. That target implies 24% upside.

Meanwhile Sirius XM announced the expiration of its offer to repurchase $152M of Pandora's 1.75% convertible notes due 2020. The company received valid tenders from holders of $151.1M, or 99.35% of the total outstanding principal.