Another EU fine hitting Google next week?

Google (GOOG +0.1% )(GOOGL) could be hit with its third EU antitrust fine next week related to its AdSense service, according to Reuters sources.

The European Commission opened the AdSense case in 2016 to determine of Google prevented third parties using the product from displaying ads from Google competitors.

In response, Google had changed its AdSense contract conditions with large third parties that provided more leeway to display competing ads.

Google has received two multi-billion dollar antitrust fines in the EU in the past two years for its shopping service and Android OS.