More on Mammoth Energy Services Q4 results

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK -14% ) reports Q4 sales declines 25% Y/Y to $278.2M,

Infrastructure services segment generated sales of $159.6M (-24%).

Pressure pumping division sales decreased 35% to $72.8M million on 1,164 stages; average of 3.7 fleets remained active throughout the quarter.

Natural sand proppant division sales declines 38% to $27.4M; sold 569,195 tons of sand down 5%

During 2018, Mammoth's total sand processing capacity increased to ~4.4M tons, annually. Amid challenging market conditions, the Muskie facility was temporarily idled during Q3 2018 and continues to be idled; average production costs were ~ $12/ton during Q4.

Operating margin is down ~340bps to 18%; adj. EBITDA margin remains stagnant at ~30%

The Company ended the quarter with cash of $67.6M and no borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility.

