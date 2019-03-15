Top News | U.S. Economy

Markets turn mixed as Dow slips into red

|By:, SA News Editor

The Dow (-0.2%) slips into the red as the quad-witching trading loses steam and Boeing (-1.6%) continues its downward pull.

In the macro backdrop: Weaker-than-expected industrial production and unexpected decline in the Empire State survey contrasts with better-than-expected consumer sentiment and job openings reports.

Nasdaq (+0.6%) dipped a little, but quickly recovers, and S&P (+0.2%) is noticeably off its session high.

By sector, information technology (+1.2%) and consumer staples (+0.5%) lead the broader market, while industrials (-0.3%) and communication services (-0.2%) are the weakest performers.

Oil -0.7% to $58.21 per barrel, as gold +0.7% to $1,304.50 per ounce.

10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down almost 5 basis points to 2.58%.

Quadruple-witching: When stock index futures, stock index options, stock options and single stock futures expire simultaneously.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox