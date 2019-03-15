Markets turn mixed as Dow slips into red

The Dow (-0.2%) slips into the red as the quad-witching trading loses steam and Boeing (-1.6%) continues its downward pull.
In the macro backdrop: Weaker-than-expected industrial production and unexpected decline in the Empire State survey contrasts with better-than-expected consumer sentiment and job openings reports.
Nasdaq (+0.6%) dipped a little, but quickly recovers, and S&P (+0.2%) is noticeably off its session high.
By sector, information technology (+1.2%) and consumer staples (+0.5%) lead the broader market, while industrials (-0.3%) and communication services (-0.2%) are the weakest performers.
Oil -0.7% to $58.21 per barrel, as gold +0.7% to $1,304.50 per ounce.
10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down almost 5 basis points to 2.58%.
Quadruple-witching: When stock index futures, stock index options, stock options and single stock futures expire simultaneously.
