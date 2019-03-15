Colorado's oil and gas overhaul bill passes state senate, moves to House

Colorado's proposed oil and gas overhaul bill, which would change the way the state issues drilling permits, has passed the state senate and moves to the House, where Democrats have a wide majority.
The bill aims to alter the power of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission by giving local government more authority over oil and gas drilling sites as well as shift the primary purpose of the state agency from fostering energy development to environmental protection.
Major acreage holders in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin include Anadarko Petroleum (APC -0.9%), Noble Energy (NBL +0.4%), Extraction Oil and Gas (XOG -1.1%), Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI -0.7%), SRC Energy (SRCI +0.3%), High Point Resources (HPR +3.5%) and PDC Energy (PDCE +0.2%).
