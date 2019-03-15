Ichor +6% as Needham sees "growing momentum"

Needham sees "growing momentum" behind Ichor's (NASDAQ:ICHR) initiative to drive incremental revenue growth through market share gains.

The comments follow Ichor and Needham's non-deal roadshow with management reiterating its belief that excess component inventory will be "largely clear" by quarter's end.

Ichor sees fab equipment demand "bouncing along the bottom" in H1 with a "modest uptick" following in H2.

Needham reiterates its Buy rating and $27 PT.

Ichor shares are up 6.3% to $21.86.

