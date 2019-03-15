Dosing underway in mid-stage study of Lexicon's Xermelo in biliary tract cancer; shares up 4%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX +3.8% ) is up on below-average volume in reaction to its announcement that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2a clinical trial, TELE-ABC, evaluating XERMELO (telotristat ethyl) in patients with biliary tract cancer.

The open-label 54-subject study is assessing telotristat ethyl, combined first-line chemo (cisplatin + gemcitabine), in patients with unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic biliary tract cancer (intrahepatic or extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, gallbladder cancer), who are naïve to tumor-directed therapy in the locally advanced or metastatic setting. The primary efficacy endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS) at month 6.

Topline data should be available in 2020.

Telotristat ethyl inhibits an enzyme called tryptophan hydroxylase that plays a key role in controlling the production of excess serotonin, a chemical that stimulates aggressive cancers and carcinoids.

The FDA approved XERMELO in February 2017 for carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients with metastatic neuroendocrine tumors who are inadequately controlled with somatostatin analog therapy.