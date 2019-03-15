Papa Murphy's (FRSH -5% ) reports Q4 sales of $32M, -17% Y/Y, driven primarily by net refranchising of 29 Company-owned stores and net closure of 10 Company-owned stores; comparable store sales decreased 1.3%

Operating margin expands from 7% to 12%.

Estimates FY 19 system-wide comparable store sales growth of flat to low single-digit positive, with domestic franchise new store openings of ~10 units.

Anticipates 2019 adjusted EBITDA of at least $22M, with cash flow from operations of ~$15M

