BofA trims U.S. IG spreads target on Fed's "super-dovish" turn

Bank of America narrows its year-end target for U.S. investment grade bond spreads to 120 basis points from 145 bps on the ICEBofAML US Corporate Index, according to a note by Hans Mikkelsen, head of high-grade credit strategy.

Cites "super-dovish capitulation" by the Federal Reserve regarding quantitative tightening and rate hikes.

"We expect a relatively benign environment for US IG for the foreseeable future," writes Mikkelsen, who remains overweight on U.S. IG credit.

